3 bedroom apartments
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC
1 Unit Available
616 Gaslight Trail
616 Gaslight Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location! Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Approval is based on the results of the online application.
1 Unit Available
208 Redberry Court
208 Redberry Court, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1175 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.
1 Unit Available
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with
1 Unit Available
14 Deer Lake Trail
14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Wendell
1 Unit Available
2109 Ballston Place
2109 Ballston Place, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice and Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Knightdale! - Positioned conveniently to Highway 64 and Highway 264, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.
1 Unit Available
1125 Bermuda Run
1125 Bermuda Run, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Perfect 3 bedroom home in the desierable Amber Run commnuity. Open floor plan with large fenced in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
11 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
1 Unit Available
5015 Gailardia Drive
5015 Gailardia Drive, Zebulon, NC
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5408 Trenburg Court
5408 Trenburg Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
5408 Trenburg Court Available 08/14/20 Great ranch in Knightdale in Family Neighborhood! - 3BR, 2BA ranch house on cul-de-sac. Bay window in eat-in kitchen. Living room. Master suite. Fireplace. Flat yard. Work shop/storage unit.
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
101 Sloan Dr
101 Sloan Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
101 Sloan Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Riverwood! - After a long day out, nothings sweeter than coming home to the classic Player floorplan.
1 Unit Available
1280 Sweetgrass Street
1280 Sweetgrass Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1189 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,189 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
5005 Baffin Court
5005 Baffin Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
5000 Baffin Court
5000 Baffin Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1504 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale.
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
104 Caribbean Court
104 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
629 Bullhart Drive
629 Bullhart Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.
