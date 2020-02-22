All apartments in Weddington
808 Benmore Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

808 Benmore Circle

808 Benmore Circle · No Longer Available
Location

808 Benmore Circle, Weddington, NC 28173

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
808 Benmore Circle - Remarkable 6 bedroom/4.5 bath home zoned for Weddington schools. Gorgeous finishes in the upscale chef's kitchen, hardwoods throughout the main living area, and custom details throughout this spacious home. Main floor boasts an oversized great room with fire place, kitchen island, dual pantries, dining room, office and bedroom with full bath attached. Retreat to the second floor master bedroom with an incredible custom closet fit for a queen. A bonus room flex space can be used for gaming, movie night or a great place to chill. Gated community, private cul-de-sac location, over an acre of land, and 3-car oversized garage. Located away from it all yet so close to modern conveniences. 5 minutes to schools, 10 minutes to shopping and dining at Waverly, and a quick hop onto I-485. Won't last long!

(RLNE5466167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Benmore Circle have any available units?
808 Benmore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
Is 808 Benmore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
808 Benmore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Benmore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Benmore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 808 Benmore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 808 Benmore Circle offers parking.
Does 808 Benmore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Benmore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Benmore Circle have a pool?
No, 808 Benmore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 808 Benmore Circle have accessible units?
No, 808 Benmore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Benmore Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Benmore Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Benmore Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Benmore Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

