808 Benmore Circle - Remarkable 6 bedroom/4.5 bath home zoned for Weddington schools. Gorgeous finishes in the upscale chef's kitchen, hardwoods throughout the main living area, and custom details throughout this spacious home. Main floor boasts an oversized great room with fire place, kitchen island, dual pantries, dining room, office and bedroom with full bath attached. Retreat to the second floor master bedroom with an incredible custom closet fit for a queen. A bonus room flex space can be used for gaming, movie night or a great place to chill. Gated community, private cul-de-sac location, over an acre of land, and 3-car oversized garage. Located away from it all yet so close to modern conveniences. 5 minutes to schools, 10 minutes to shopping and dining at Waverly, and a quick hop onto I-485. Won't last long!



(RLNE5466167)