Weddington, NC
1011 Heritage Acres Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:16 PM

1011 Heritage Acres Drive

1011 Heritage Acres · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Heritage Acres, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME!!! Beautiful 3 story Brick Home in Weddington on large corner lot. Weddington Acres community.Close to 485, shopping & dining. Entire home has been freshly painted & new floors installed in secondary bedrooms. Large kitchen island. Kitchen boasts ample cabinets and counter space. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Office space on lower level. Grand 2 story entry. 4 Bedrooms on 2nd floor with 3 full baths. Media/ Bonus room on 3rd floor. 3 car garage. Avail now!!! Pets conditional with owner approval. No interior smoking.
Wont last long!!! Make appt to show today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

