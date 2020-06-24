9020 Arnsberg Drive

Amenities

Upgrades galore in this FULL BRICK home located on private street in the back of community in highly desirable neighborhood of ANKLIN FORREST. Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 full baths, plus bonus/rec/play room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances, and Breakfast Nook. Family Room has coffered ceiling and gas fireplace, hardwoods in all living areas except bedrooms. Guest Bedroom with private bathroom on main, Office w/french doors, separate Dining Room. Popular & functional drop station at the entrance to the Oversized 2 car Garage. Master Bedroom has coffered ceilings & ensuite w/oversized Closet. You will enjoy outdoor living with the Fenced-in backyard, a cozy Covered Porch, Fire Pit on Patio, & yes, the Play Set stays! Tenant pays all utilities except for trash removal, lawn care. Pets allowed but restricted to 2, under 30 pounds each and older than 18 months with non-refundable $500 pet deposit. Deposits due at lease agreement, 1st mo due prior to move in. Please do not disturb tenants.