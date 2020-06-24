All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

9020 Arnsberg Drive

9020 Arnsberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Arnsberg Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Upgrades galore in this FULL BRICK home located on private street in the back of community in highly desirable neighborhood of ANKLIN FORREST. Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 full baths, plus bonus/rec/play room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances, and Breakfast Nook. Family Room has coffered ceiling and gas fireplace, hardwoods in all living areas except bedrooms. Guest Bedroom with private bathroom on main, Office w/french doors, separate Dining Room. Popular & functional drop station at the entrance to the Oversized 2 car Garage. Master Bedroom has coffered ceilings & ensuite w/oversized Closet. You will enjoy outdoor living with the Fenced-in backyard, a cozy Covered Porch, Fire Pit on Patio, & yes, the Play Set stays! Tenant pays all utilities except for trash removal, lawn care. Pets allowed but restricted to 2, under 30 pounds each and older than 18 months with non-refundable $500 pet deposit. Deposits due at lease agreement, 1st mo due prior to move in. Please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have any available units?
9020 Arnsberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have?
Some of 9020 Arnsberg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Arnsberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Arnsberg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Arnsberg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Arnsberg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9020 Arnsberg Drive offers parking.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Arnsberg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have a pool?
No, 9020 Arnsberg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 9020 Arnsberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Arnsberg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Arnsberg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 Arnsberg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

