8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool

Gorgeous Two Story Home located in the Cureton Subdivision in Waxhaw! - This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the beautiful Cureton neighborhood. Home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, unique marble flooring in the great room along with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, and office. The master features hardwood flooring, bay windows, walk-in closet with built-ins,garden tub, spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, bonus room on the upper level and so much more! Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and basketball court!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5366348)