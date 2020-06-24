All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd

8512 Whitehawk Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8512 Whitehawk Hill Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Gorgeous Two Story Home located in the Cureton Subdivision in Waxhaw! - This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the beautiful Cureton neighborhood. Home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, unique marble flooring in the great room along with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, and office. The master features hardwood flooring, bay windows, walk-in closet with built-ins,garden tub, spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, bonus room on the upper level and so much more! Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and basketball court!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5366348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have any available units?
8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have?
Some of 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8512 Whitehawk Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University