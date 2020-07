Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool table media room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table media room

Walk to historic Waxhaw from this amazing three story home. 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Beautiful entryway and bamboo flooring in main level. Granite counter tops and all kitchen appliances. Over sized master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 floor bonus great for billiards, theater room or play room. BEAUTIFUL fenced back yard with pergola and over sized stone patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.