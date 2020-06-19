All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
7905 Prescott Glen Parkway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

7905 Prescott Glen Parkway

7905 Prescot Glen Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7905 Prescot Glen Parkway, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located in highly sought after Prescot subdivision. Located on dead end street and walking distance to amenities. Spacious backyard backing to woods and with brick patio and stone fireplace! Home features large kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances and large closets. 5th bedroom can be bonus room. This home will not last long! Please email or text for private showing.
This beautiful house is located across the street from the neighborhood amenities and is on a dead end street. Walk to the pool and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have any available units?
7905 Prescott Glen Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have?
Some of 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Prescott Glen Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway does offer parking.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway has a pool.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7905 Prescott Glen Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University