7905 Prescott Glen Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautiful 5 bedroom home located in highly sought after Prescot subdivision. Located on dead end street and walking distance to amenities. Spacious backyard backing to woods and with brick patio and stone fireplace! Home features large kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances and large closets. 5th bedroom can be bonus room. This home will not last long! Please email or text for private showing.

This beautiful house is located across the street from the neighborhood amenities and is on a dead end street. Walk to the pool and playground!