Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

7904 Spanish Oaks Drive-CB - LOVELY 2-story home in Oaks at Providence subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a formal living room and dining room, granite counter tops, NEW paint / carpet with hardwood floors throughout the main level. This home has an open floor plan with the kitchen opening to Great Room. This home also includes a private backyard! Minutes from I-485, and convenient to Waxhaw.



Take Billy Graham Pkwy, Turn right to merge onto I-77 South, Take exit 1B toward Pineville, Take exit 57 onto Providence Rd, toward Weddington, Turn right onto Providence Rd toward Weddington, Waxhaw. Turn right onto Red Oaks Trail, Turn left onto Country Oaks Dr, Turn left onto Spanish Oaks Dr and the destination is on your left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880989)