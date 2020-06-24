All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7904 Spanish Oaks Drive

7904 Spanish Oaks Drive · (704) 332-2206
Location

7904 Spanish Oaks Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive · Avail. now

$1,799

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2528 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive-CB - LOVELY 2-story home in Oaks at Providence subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a formal living room and dining room, granite counter tops, NEW paint / carpet with hardwood floors throughout the main level. This home has an open floor plan with the kitchen opening to Great Room. This home also includes a private backyard! Minutes from I-485, and convenient to Waxhaw.

Take Billy Graham Pkwy, Turn right to merge onto I-77 South, Take exit 1B toward Pineville, Take exit 57 onto Providence Rd, toward Weddington, Turn right onto Providence Rd toward Weddington, Waxhaw. Turn right onto Red Oaks Trail, Turn left onto Country Oaks Dr, Turn left onto Spanish Oaks Dr and the destination is on your left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have any available units?
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Spanish Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
