Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:26 AM

7055 Hamilton Mill Drive

7055 Hamilton Mill Drive · (864) 949-6488
Location

7055 Hamilton Mill Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2656 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
One year old Craftsman style home in desirable Millbridge, North Carolina Community of the Year 2019! Main Floor Study/Office w/French Doors and Custom Built-ins, Dining Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room w/ gas fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Oversized Island, Gas Range, SS Appliances and Walk In Pantry. Rich Hardwoods on Main. Second Floor Owners Suite, Luxurious Master Bath and Walk in Closet. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bath. Clubhouse w/ Activity Director, Olympic Size Pool with Water slides/Lazy river/Fitness Center/Covered Basketball/Trails/Movie Theater/Coffee Bar. Sought-after Kensington/Cuthbertson Schools, Convenient to Shopping and Minutes from Historic Downtown Waxhaw.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have any available units?
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have?
Some of 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive does offer parking.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Hamilton Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
