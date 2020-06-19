7055 Hamilton Mill Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage media room

One year old Craftsman style home in desirable Millbridge, North Carolina Community of the Year 2019! Main Floor Study/Office w/French Doors and Custom Built-ins, Dining Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room w/ gas fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Oversized Island, Gas Range, SS Appliances and Walk In Pantry. Rich Hardwoods on Main. Second Floor Owners Suite, Luxurious Master Bath and Walk in Closet. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bath. Clubhouse w/ Activity Director, Olympic Size Pool with Water slides/Lazy river/Fitness Center/Covered Basketball/Trails/Movie Theater/Coffee Bar. Sought-after Kensington/Cuthbertson Schools, Convenient to Shopping and Minutes from Historic Downtown Waxhaw.