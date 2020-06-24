501 Olin Drive Available 07/10/19 Old waxhaw charm new waxhaw standards - Totally refurbished 3 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout hard tile kitchen and bathroom New paint in all rooms and several ceiling fans Back deck is spacious and designed for entertaining while backyard has lots of play room for pets and children.
(RLNE2832461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Olin Drive have any available units?
501 Olin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 501 Olin Drive have?
Some of 501 Olin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Olin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Olin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Olin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Olin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Olin Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Olin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Olin Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Olin Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Olin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Olin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Olin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.