501 Olin Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

501 Olin Drive

501 Olin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Olin Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
501 Olin Drive Available 07/10/19 Old waxhaw charm new waxhaw standards - Totally refurbished 3 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout hard tile kitchen and bathroom
New paint in all rooms and several ceiling fans
Back deck is spacious and designed for entertaining while backyard has lots of play room for pets and children.

(RLNE2832461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

