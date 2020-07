Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after four bedroom home with a two car garage in a cul-de-sac. The kitchen showcases hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. Formal dining. Enjoy evenings in the large great room with gas log fireplace and custom crown molding. Bathrooms offer ceramic tiles and master has separate shower and bath. All bedrooms are large. FENCED in yard with an over-sized back patio. Walking distance to downtown historic Waxhaw.