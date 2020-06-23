All apartments in Waxhaw
3704 Wind Ridge Place

Location

3704 Wind Ridge Place, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available soon is this great 3-bedroom/2.5-bath/Bonus Room/2-car garage home in a perfect Waxhaw location. This home has plenty of space at 2132 sq. ft. and hardwoods on the main level. The first floor has a formal living room/office, dining room, family room with fireplace and open kitchen. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms plus a nice bonus room. Out back is a large deck with private yard. This home is close to restaurants and shopping. This is a great home and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. This home is pet-friendly, with one small pet considered with a $200 non-refundable pet fee required and certain restrictions. Please call for details. Good credit and rental history required! This home will be ready for move in around April 6th for only $1495/month. This home is currently occupied so please call in advance to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

