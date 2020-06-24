Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout. Special touches include wainscoting, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room & fabulous kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances. Huge great room w/ gas fireplace. Master bedroom/bath has it all w/ sitting area, dual closets, separate garden tub & shower. Newer window blinds throughout home. Quiet community offers pool and clubhouse. NO PETS! Owner requires applicants credit scores to be in the 700's.



(RLNE2529699)