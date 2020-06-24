Amenities
3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout. Special touches include wainscoting, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room & fabulous kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances. Huge great room w/ gas fireplace. Master bedroom/bath has it all w/ sitting area, dual closets, separate garden tub & shower. Newer window blinds throughout home. Quiet community offers pool and clubhouse. NO PETS! Owner requires applicants credit scores to be in the 700's.
(RLNE2529699)