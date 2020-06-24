All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3100 Collaroy Drive

3100 Collaroy Road · (704) 844-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 Collaroy Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 Collaroy Drive · Avail. Aug 26

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout. Special touches include wainscoting, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room & fabulous kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances. Huge great room w/ gas fireplace. Master bedroom/bath has it all w/ sitting area, dual closets, separate garden tub & shower. Newer window blinds throughout home. Quiet community offers pool and clubhouse. NO PETS! Owner requires applicants credit scores to be in the 700's.

(RLNE2529699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

