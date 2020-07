Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home located in highly sought after Millbridge community. Your rental will include access to: The community house, Olympic pool, kids pool, lazy river, movie theater, ball room, basketball court, gym & trails. This community has many year round activities making it a perfect fit for anyone. Waxhaw's downtown is minutes away and it is waiting for you to discover it. Union county school district is also a plus.