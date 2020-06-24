3016 Fallondale Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful spacious home located Waxhaw. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, eat at island in kitchen is open to the Great Room. First floor private office/playroom. Formal open Living & Dining rooms. Huge Master suite with walk-in closets and separate shower/garden tub. Second floor loft. All closets have organizers including laundry, pantry & kitchen cabinets. Wood floors throughout! Enjoy your fenced back yard and fire pit. Set out and drink your morning coffee on your covered rocking chair front porch. 3 community pools & fitness center.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).