Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

3016 Fallondale Rd

3016 Fallondale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious home located Waxhaw. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, eat at island in kitchen is open to the Great Room. First floor private office/playroom. Formal open Living & Dining rooms. Huge Master suite with walk-in closets and separate shower/garden tub. Second floor loft. All closets have organizers including laundry, pantry & kitchen cabinets. Wood floors throughout! Enjoy your fenced back yard and fire pit. Set out and drink your morning coffee on your covered rocking chair front porch. 3 community pools & fitness center.
Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have any available units?
3016 Fallondale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3016 Fallondale Rd have?
Some of 3016 Fallondale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Fallondale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Fallondale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Fallondale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Fallondale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd offer parking?
No, 3016 Fallondale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Fallondale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Fallondale Rd has a pool.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3016 Fallondale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Fallondale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Fallondale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3016 Fallondale Rd has units with air conditioning.

