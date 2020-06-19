All apartments in Waxhaw
3013 Sewee Lane

3013 Sewee Lane
Location

3013 Sewee Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Highly desirable Lawson subdivision! This fantastic 5 BR + LOFT, 4.5 bath home has approx. 3500 s.f. of living space with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Main level guest suite has its own private bathroom. Large master bedroom has upgraded granite/tile bathroom. Three additional BRs are on 2nd level, one with a private bath, and the other two with shared bath. Large loft makes a great second den! Patio overlooks a fenced yard.Community amenities include pools, playground, tennis court, fitness center, walking trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Sewee Lane have any available units?
3013 Sewee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3013 Sewee Lane have?
Some of 3013 Sewee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Sewee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Sewee Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Sewee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Sewee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane offer parking?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Sewee Lane has a pool.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
