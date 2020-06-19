3013 Sewee Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool 24hr maintenance guest suite tennis court

Highly desirable Lawson subdivision! This fantastic 5 BR + LOFT, 4.5 bath home has approx. 3500 s.f. of living space with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Main level guest suite has its own private bathroom. Large master bedroom has upgraded granite/tile bathroom. Three additional BRs are on 2nd level, one with a private bath, and the other two with shared bath. Large loft makes a great second den! Patio overlooks a fenced yard.Community amenities include pools, playground, tennis court, fitness center, walking trails.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.