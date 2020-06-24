2910 Arsdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning home on flat private lot. Lots of room to play in the yard or just sit on the porch and relax! Fabulous open floorplan and gourmet stainless/granite kitchen with island opens to the great room and bright breakfast nook. Office w/french doors & formal dining rm. Computer niche/office w/built-ins off the kitchen. Master Bedroom w/large walk-in closet, dual vanities & separate tub/shower. 2nd floor has large loft/rec room and large bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Oversized 2 car garage w/service door. Huge driveway. Top Rated Schools! Fabulous neighborhood amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants. Minutes from I-485.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.