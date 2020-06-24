All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated October 28 2019

2910 Arsdale Road

2910 Arsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Arsdale Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home on flat private lot. Lots of room to play in the yard or just sit on the porch and relax! Fabulous open floorplan and gourmet stainless/granite kitchen with island opens to the great room and bright breakfast nook. Office w/french doors & formal dining rm. Computer niche/office w/built-ins off the kitchen. Master Bedroom w/large walk-in closet, dual vanities & separate tub/shower. 2nd floor has large loft/rec room and large bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Oversized 2 car garage w/service door. Huge driveway. Top Rated Schools! Fabulous neighborhood amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants. Minutes from I-485.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Arsdale Road have any available units?
2910 Arsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2910 Arsdale Road have?
Some of 2910 Arsdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Arsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Arsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Arsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Arsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Arsdale Road offers parking.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Arsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road have a pool?
No, 2910 Arsdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 2910 Arsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Arsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Arsdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Arsdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
