Beautifully maintained home! Hardwoods in living room and dining room. Open kitchen/great room. Gas log fireplace in great room. Elegant master suite with dual sinks garden tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and large hall bath with dual sinks. Laundry upstairs. Patio and premium fenced private lot. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have any available units?
2420 Logan Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2420 Logan Field Drive have?
Some of 2420 Logan Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Logan Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Logan Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Logan Field Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Logan Field Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Logan Field Drive offers parking.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Logan Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Logan Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Logan Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Logan Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Logan Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Logan Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
