2109 Majestic Poplar Drive Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Ranch minutes from downtown Waxhaw! - Must see this perfectly maintained home in Waxhaw! This beauty has 4 bedrooms,3 baths, great room with fireplace, sunroom, beautifully landscaped fenced yard and 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent! No Pets Please! Call Jane at 704-281-6096 for showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4015052)