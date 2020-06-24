2033 White Cedar Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in ready Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms on the main floor! 4th bedroom/bonus & 3rd full bath upstairs. Great location! Beautiful open floor plan featuring high ceilings in the living room, wood burning fireplace, wood floors in kitchen & dining Room, fresh new cool tone paint, Corian countertops & beautiful stainless appliances! Refrigerator, washer, dryer! Private backyard. All information is deemed accurate but Agent and Tenant must verify all information. Listing Agent is Landlord. Do not disturb Tenant. Will Not Last! Available June 20, 2020.