Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2033 White Cedar Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

2033 White Cedar Lane

2033 White Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2033 White Cedar Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Move in ready Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms on the main floor! 4th bedroom/bonus & 3rd full bath upstairs. Great location! Beautiful open floor plan featuring high ceilings in the living room, wood burning fireplace, wood floors in kitchen & dining Room, fresh new cool tone paint, Corian countertops & beautiful stainless appliances! Refrigerator, washer, dryer! Private backyard. All information is deemed accurate but Agent and Tenant must verify all information. Listing Agent is Landlord. Do not disturb Tenant. Will Not Last! Available June 20, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have any available units?
2033 White Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2033 White Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2033 White Cedar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 White Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2033 White Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 White Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane offer parking?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 White Cedar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 White Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 White Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
