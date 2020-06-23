200 S Broome St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Absolutely stunning Waxhaw 1 level house with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring, extra large living area. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances. Upgraded, custom bathroom. Sweet front porch, enclosed patio for entertaining or people watching, fenced back yard and storage building. This property has it all. 1 block from downtown Waxhaw. Close to playground, restaurants and shopping.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Unit is rented as is but no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hour showing notice. Property will be professionally cleaned before move-in.