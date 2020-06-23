All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

200 S Broome St

200 South Broome Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Broome Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Absolutely stunning Waxhaw 1 level house with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring, extra large living area. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances. Upgraded, custom bathroom. Sweet front porch, enclosed patio for entertaining or people watching, fenced back yard and storage building. This property has it all. 1 block from downtown Waxhaw. Close to playground, restaurants and shopping.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Unit is rented as is but no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hour showing notice. Property will be professionally cleaned before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Broome St have any available units?
200 S Broome St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 200 S Broome St have?
Some of 200 S Broome St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S Broome St currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Broome St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Broome St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 S Broome St is pet friendly.
Does 200 S Broome St offer parking?
No, 200 S Broome St does not offer parking.
Does 200 S Broome St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 S Broome St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Broome St have a pool?
No, 200 S Broome St does not have a pool.
Does 200 S Broome St have accessible units?
No, 200 S Broome St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Broome St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 S Broome St has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S Broome St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 S Broome St has units with air conditioning.

