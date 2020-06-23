1914 dunsmore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderfully updated home in Harrison Park. Downstairs features of this home include a living room, great room w/ fireplace, dining area, large laundry room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft, three bedrooms and two baths. Updates to this home include the following: (completed in December 2019) Fresh paint throughout home (Agreeable Gray), granite counter tops in both kitchen and full baths, tile backsplash in kitchen, new hardware added to all cabinets, 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, all new toilets, new "Concrete Gray" tile in full bathroom floors, new carpet and pad upstairs, new dining room chandelier w/ new light in the hall bath, and 6 new ceiling fans. Beautiful French Oak Gray wide plank laminate installed throughout the first floor. This home is move in ready. Cute fenced in yard w/ new brick paver patio! Location of this property is close to restaurants, parks, and shops makes it a wonderful place to call home.