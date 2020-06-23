All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1914 dunsmore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1914 dunsmore Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

1914 dunsmore Lane

1914 Dunsmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1914 Dunsmore Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderfully updated home in Harrison Park. Downstairs features of this home include a living room, great room w/ fireplace, dining area, large laundry room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft, three bedrooms and two baths. Updates to this home include the following: (completed in December 2019) Fresh paint throughout home (Agreeable Gray), granite counter tops in both kitchen and full baths, tile backsplash in kitchen, new hardware added to all cabinets, 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, all new toilets, new "Concrete Gray" tile in full bathroom floors, new carpet and pad upstairs, new dining room chandelier w/ new light in the hall bath, and 6 new ceiling fans. Beautiful French Oak Gray wide plank laminate installed throughout the first floor. This home is move in ready. Cute fenced in yard w/ new brick paver patio! Location of this property is close to restaurants, parks, and shops makes it a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have any available units?
1914 dunsmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1914 dunsmore Lane have?
Some of 1914 dunsmore Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 dunsmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 dunsmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 dunsmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1914 dunsmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1914 dunsmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 dunsmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have a pool?
No, 1914 dunsmore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1914 dunsmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 dunsmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 dunsmore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 dunsmore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University