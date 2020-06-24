All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
1236 Toteros Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

1236 Toteros Drive

1236 Toteros Drive
Location

1236 Toteros Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
Stately 3-story home with 3-car tandem garage located in Lawson subdivision has 6 BRs, 5 full baths, 2 bonus rooms and over 4600 s.f. of living space! Gleaming hardwoods are throughout the main level. There is a BR and full bath on main level, a front office with french doors combination living room/dining room and great room with lots of windows and natural light. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance including wall ovens, and center island. Steps out to incredible screen porch with ceiling fan and a raised deck. Beautiful back yard has wooded backdrop. Wrought iron staircase leads to second level with 4 more bedrooms (including master BR with glamour bath, oversized shower and MASSIVE closet!) and huge bonus room. 3rd level has bonus room, 6th bedroom and full bath (makes a great guest suite!) and walk-in attic storage. Located on a cul de sac lot. Amenities in Lawson include 3 pools, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, walking trails, fitness center & more! Award winning schools!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Toteros Drive have any available units?
1236 Toteros Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1236 Toteros Drive have?
Some of 1236 Toteros Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Toteros Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Toteros Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Toteros Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Toteros Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Toteros Drive offers parking.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Toteros Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1236 Toteros Drive has a pool.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive have accessible units?
No, 1236 Toteros Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Toteros Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Toteros Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Toteros Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
