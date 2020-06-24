1236 Toteros Drive

Amenities

Stately 3-story home with 3-car tandem garage located in Lawson subdivision has 6 BRs, 5 full baths, 2 bonus rooms and over 4600 s.f. of living space! Gleaming hardwoods are throughout the main level. There is a BR and full bath on main level, a front office with french doors combination living room/dining room and great room with lots of windows and natural light. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance including wall ovens, and center island. Steps out to incredible screen porch with ceiling fan and a raised deck. Beautiful back yard has wooded backdrop. Wrought iron staircase leads to second level with 4 more bedrooms (including master BR with glamour bath, oversized shower and MASSIVE closet!) and huge bonus room. 3rd level has bonus room, 6th bedroom and full bath (makes a great guest suite!) and walk-in attic storage. Located on a cul de sac lot. Amenities in Lawson include 3 pools, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, walking trails, fitness center & more! Award winning schools!



