1109 Wainscott Drive

Spacious home in the desirable Waxhaw subdivision of Lawson. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will not last long! It has beautiful finishes throughout with wood flooring on the main, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more. The community offers many amenities and the neighborhood is minutes from downtown waxhaw, shopping, and dining! Call us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.