All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1109 Wainscott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1109 Wainscott Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:44 PM

1109 Wainscott Drive

1109 Wainscott Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1402180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1109 Wainscott Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home in the desirable Waxhaw subdivision of Lawson. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will not last long! It has beautiful finishes throughout with wood flooring on the main, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more. The community offers many amenities and the neighborhood is minutes from downtown waxhaw, shopping, and dining! Call us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have any available units?
1109 Wainscott Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 Wainscott Drive have?
Some of 1109 Wainscott Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Wainscott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Wainscott Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Wainscott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Wainscott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive offer parking?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Wainscott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Wainscott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1109 Wainscott Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity