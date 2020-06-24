1043 Winnett Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This is a brand new stunning home! The first floor features beautiful hardwood floor, formal dining room with butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen with center island opening to the family room with gas fireplace & built ins. Fabulous master suite with dual closets and spa-like master bathroom featuring dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Good size secondary bedrooms and spacious loft. Step out the back door to relax in the screened porch or cookout on the paved patio with outdoor fireplace overlooking the beautiful backyard.

The smart home helps you manage access to the devices at your home remotely by your cellphone or computer, and save on your energy bill. Award winning community loaded with amenities for your enjoyment including a club House, pools with slides and lazy river, play ground, fitness center and full time Activity Director!

Small pets are allowed, but $300 non-refundable deposit for each pet is required.

The Perfect Home for Entertaining Inside and Out....