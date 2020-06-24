All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1043 Winnett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1043 Winnett Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

1043 Winnett Drive

1043 Winnett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1043 Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a brand new stunning home! The first floor features beautiful hardwood floor, formal dining room with butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen with center island opening to the family room with gas fireplace & built ins. Fabulous master suite with dual closets and spa-like master bathroom featuring dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Good size secondary bedrooms and spacious loft. Step out the back door to relax in the screened porch or cookout on the paved patio with outdoor fireplace overlooking the beautiful backyard.
The smart home helps you manage access to the devices at your home remotely by your cellphone or computer, and save on your energy bill. Award winning community loaded with amenities for your enjoyment including a club House, pools with slides and lazy river, play ground, fitness center and full time Activity Director!
Small pets are allowed, but $300 non-refundable deposit for each pet is required.
The Perfect Home for Entertaining Inside and Out....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Winnett Drive have any available units?
1043 Winnett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1043 Winnett Drive have?
Some of 1043 Winnett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Winnett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Winnett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Winnett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Winnett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Winnett Drive offers parking.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Winnett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1043 Winnett Drive has a pool.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1043 Winnett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Winnett Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Winnett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Winnett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University