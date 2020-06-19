1006 Kensley Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Located in Millbridge subdivision, one of Union County's most popular neighborhoods. Fantastic open floor plan features beautiful, dark hardwoods throughout the entire downstairs. Formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen boasts granite counter tops and a large center island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite has a master bath with granite double-sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Huge Walk-in closet! Top-rated amenities include clubhouse and swimming pool, fitness center, recreation area and walking trails. Exceptional schools! (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND WILL BE UPDATED SHORTLY!) AVAILABLE 6/15.