All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1006 Kensley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1006 Kensley Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:54 AM

1006 Kensley Drive

1006 Kensley Dr · (704) 661-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1006 Kensley Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in Millbridge subdivision, one of Union County's most popular neighborhoods. Fantastic open floor plan features beautiful, dark hardwoods throughout the entire downstairs. Formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen boasts granite counter tops and a large center island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite has a master bath with granite double-sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Huge Walk-in closet! Top-rated amenities include clubhouse and swimming pool, fitness center, recreation area and walking trails. Exceptional schools! (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND WILL BE UPDATED SHORTLY!) AVAILABLE 6/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Kensley Drive have any available units?
1006 Kensley Drive has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Kensley Drive have?
Some of 1006 Kensley Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Kensley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Kensley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Kensley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Kensley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Kensley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Kensley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Kensley Drive has a pool.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Kensley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Kensley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Kensley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Kensley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1006 Kensley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity