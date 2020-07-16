All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 2230 Chattering Lory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
2230 Chattering Lory Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

2230 Chattering Lory Lane

2230 Chattering Lory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2230 Chattering Lory Lane, Wake County, NC 27502

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great Location, Nice 3 level town home with guest bedroom & full bath main level, 2nd floor kitchen, living , dining. SS appliances, Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Balcony in front & deck in back, all hard woods 2nd floor, Spacious open layout, walk in pantry & additional storage, 3rd floor 3 bedrooms, Community Swim Pool, Good schools, Close to Beaver creek Shopping center, Movie theaters, Publix, Walking trails, Apex Park, Easy access to 540 / 64 / 55 to get to RTP, Airport, Raleigh, Close to Chatham Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have any available units?
2230 Chattering Lory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake County, NC.
What amenities does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have?
Some of 2230 Chattering Lory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Chattering Lory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Chattering Lory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Chattering Lory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane offers parking.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane has a pool.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have accessible units?
No, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Chattering Lory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Chattering Lory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Seasons at Umstead
8531 Summersweet Ln
Raleigh, NC 27612
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln
Raleigh, NC 27612
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd
Raleigh, NC 27605
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St
Raleigh, NC 27605
WaterWalk Raleigh
1012 Lower Shiloh Way
Morrisville, NC 27560
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill