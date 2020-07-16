2230 Chattering Lory Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan media room extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Great Location, Nice 3 level town home with guest bedroom & full bath main level, 2nd floor kitchen, living , dining. SS appliances, Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Balcony in front & deck in back, all hard woods 2nd floor, Spacious open layout, walk in pantry & additional storage, 3rd floor 3 bedrooms, Community Swim Pool, Good schools, Close to Beaver creek Shopping center, Movie theaters, Publix, Walking trails, Apex Park, Easy access to 540 / 64 / 55 to get to RTP, Airport, Raleigh, Close to Chatham Park.