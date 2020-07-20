All apartments in Union County
Union County, NC
1945 Napa Valley Drive #10
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

1945 Napa Valley Drive #10

1945 Napa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Napa Valley Drive, Union County, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
bocce court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
key fob access
Brand new - Cozy and flexible w/ charm galore! - Sit on your rocking chair front porch and enjoy nature views over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! The charm continues with a large entry hall with focal area for art or family photos! Kitchen island w/ granite counter tops, Wall ovens, gas cooktop & under cabinet lighting! Gorgeous maple cabinets and tile back splash! Cabinets GALORE! Large breakfast area plus family room with gas fireplace! Amazing Included Features such as recessed lighting, pendants over island, stainless steel, Including French Door Refrigerator! Crown molding and chair rail details, Home Automation Package featuring Amazon Echo, Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Lyric Thermostats, Kwikset Kevo keyless door lock and SO MUCH MORE! Cortona is a NEW Waxhaw community with amenities such as Club Room, Fitness Room, entertainment patio with fireplace, bocci and horseshoe courts coming soon!

(RLNE4861112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have any available units?
1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have?
Some of 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 offer parking?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have a pool?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have accessible units?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Napa Valley Drive #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
