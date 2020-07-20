1945 Napa Valley Drive #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym key fob access

Brand new - Cozy and flexible w/ charm galore! - Sit on your rocking chair front porch and enjoy nature views over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! The charm continues with a large entry hall with focal area for art or family photos! Kitchen island w/ granite counter tops, Wall ovens, gas cooktop & under cabinet lighting! Gorgeous maple cabinets and tile back splash! Cabinets GALORE! Large breakfast area plus family room with gas fireplace! Amazing Included Features such as recessed lighting, pendants over island, stainless steel, Including French Door Refrigerator! Crown molding and chair rail details, Home Automation Package featuring Amazon Echo, Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Lyric Thermostats, Kwikset Kevo keyless door lock and SO MUCH MORE! Cortona is a NEW Waxhaw community with amenities such as Club Room, Fitness Room, entertainment patio with fireplace, bocci and horseshoe courts coming soon!



