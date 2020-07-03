All apartments in Swansboro
212 Pigeon Lane

Location

212 Pigeon Lane, Swansboro, NC 28584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Sitting on 3.7 acres this Custom built 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Family room includes fireplace & built-in Shelves and cabinets on each side. Downstairs office. Formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances including 2 dishwashers. Breakfast area, and Breakfast Bar. Laundry room, Oversized pantry, Main level master bedroom on-suite. Upstairs is another Master Bedroom suite, 2 bedrooms, heated and cooled storage room. Yard maintenance is included with Rent.bedrooms, another office andlarge family room. Lots of fruit & nut trees.Home is about 4500 heated square feet.Yard maintenance is included with Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Pigeon Lane have any available units?
212 Pigeon Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Pigeon Lane have?
Some of 212 Pigeon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Pigeon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Pigeon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Pigeon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Pigeon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swansboro.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Pigeon Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Pigeon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Pigeon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Pigeon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Pigeon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Pigeon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Pigeon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
