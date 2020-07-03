212 Pigeon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Sitting on 3.7 acres this Custom built 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Family room includes fireplace & built-in Shelves and cabinets on each side. Downstairs office. Formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances including 2 dishwashers. Breakfast area, and Breakfast Bar. Laundry room, Oversized pantry, Main level master bedroom on-suite. Upstairs is another Master Bedroom suite, 2 bedrooms, heated and cooled storage room. Yard maintenance is included with Rent.bedrooms, another office andlarge family room. Lots of fruit & nut trees.Home is about 4500 heated square feet.Yard maintenance is included with Rent.