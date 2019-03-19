All apartments in Stanly County
Find more places like 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanly County, NC
/
16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway

16508 North Carolina Highway 73 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16508 North Carolina Highway 73, Stanly County, NC 28124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WALK/BIKE TO BIRKDALE VILLAGE -- ONLY 1 MILE! No HOA! Heart of Huntersville! (Pics are current!) This charming 1500+ sf. home has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths and a covered front porch. Main level has upgraded and stylish wood laminate flooring, great room with corner gas fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with french doors to rear driveway. Steps out to 32 s.f. exterior-access storage unit. Upstairs master bedroom has tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Two secondary bedrooms area also upstairs. Shoppers and restaurant-goers will be in heaven in this area convenient to everything! No HOA restrictions. CALL ANY NC REALTOR FOR A SHOWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have any available units?
16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanly County, NC.
What amenities does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have?
Some of 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanly County.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway offer parking?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not offer parking.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have a pool?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not have a pool.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have accessible units?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCSouthern Pines, NCStatesville, NCAlbemarle, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NC
Lake Park, NCAsheboro, NCWaxhaw, NCDavidson, NCThomasville, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCWestport, NCJamestown, NCTega Cay, SCClemmons, NCDenver, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College