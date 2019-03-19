16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

WALK/BIKE TO BIRKDALE VILLAGE -- ONLY 1 MILE! No HOA! Heart of Huntersville! (Pics are current!) This charming 1500+ sf. home has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths and a covered front porch. Main level has upgraded and stylish wood laminate flooring, great room with corner gas fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with french doors to rear driveway. Steps out to 32 s.f. exterior-access storage unit. Upstairs master bedroom has tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Two secondary bedrooms area also upstairs. Shoppers and restaurant-goers will be in heaven in this area convenient to everything! No HOA restrictions. CALL ANY NC REALTOR FOR A SHOWING!