918 Landry Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

918 Landry Drive

918 Landry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 Landry Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
Fabulous 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom Executive Home in Matthews, Move-In Ready with Award Winning Schools.

Perfect for Corporate Relocation or Executive Relocation to Charlotte. Rent Includes 24/7 Property Management Services throughout Lease Term.

Fresh and New Paint, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Room, Office/Study with Built-Ins, Fireplace, Open Floor with Kitchen and Family Room, Huge Kitchen Island with Granite Counter-Tops and Upgraded Maple Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Kitchen Desk and Drawers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook-Top, Washer/Dryer Included, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Garden Tub and Full Shower, Very Large Walk-In Closet, Theater Room with Projector and Surround Sound, all Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets, Covered Patio Porch with a Huge Backyard, Over-Sized 2-Car Garage with Built-In Storage Cabinets. So Many Wonderful Features to this Beautiful Home, See Today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Landry Drive have any available units?
918 Landry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 918 Landry Drive have?
Some of 918 Landry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Landry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 Landry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Landry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Landry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 918 Landry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 Landry Drive offers parking.
Does 918 Landry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Landry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Landry Drive have a pool?
No, 918 Landry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 918 Landry Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 Landry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Landry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Landry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Landry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Landry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

