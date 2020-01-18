918 Landry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room cats allowed

Fabulous 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom Executive Home in Matthews, Move-In Ready with Award Winning Schools.



Perfect for Corporate Relocation or Executive Relocation to Charlotte. Rent Includes 24/7 Property Management Services throughout Lease Term.



Fresh and New Paint, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Room, Office/Study with Built-Ins, Fireplace, Open Floor with Kitchen and Family Room, Huge Kitchen Island with Granite Counter-Tops and Upgraded Maple Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Kitchen Desk and Drawers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook-Top, Washer/Dryer Included, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Garden Tub and Full Shower, Very Large Walk-In Closet, Theater Room with Projector and Surround Sound, all Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets, Covered Patio Porch with a Huge Backyard, Over-Sized 2-Car Garage with Built-In Storage Cabinets. So Many Wonderful Features to this Beautiful Home, See Today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.