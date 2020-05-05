546 Butternut Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet. Nicely upgraded wood flooring and 12' tiles throughout the house - no carpet. Nice granite counters in kitchen. Covered front porch, outbuilding for extra storage. Spacious family room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, bay window, large pantry and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Master suite downstairs with connecting bath that has shower and tub. Upstairs is 2 big secondary bedrooms, large bathroom and a surprising bonus room. Close to shopping and restaurants, minutes to 485.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.