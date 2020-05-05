All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 546 Butternut Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
546 Butternut Ln
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

546 Butternut Ln

546 Butternut Lane · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet. Nicely upgraded wood flooring and 12' tiles throughout the house - no carpet. Nice granite counters in kitchen. Covered front porch, outbuilding for extra storage. Spacious family room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, bay window, large pantry and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Master suite downstairs with connecting bath that has shower and tub. Upstairs is 2 big secondary bedrooms, large bathroom and a surprising bonus room. Close to shopping and restaurants, minutes to 485.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Butternut Ln have any available units?
546 Butternut Ln has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 546 Butternut Ln have?
Some of 546 Butternut Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Butternut Ln currently offering any rent specials?
546 Butternut Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Butternut Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Butternut Ln is pet friendly.
Does 546 Butternut Ln offer parking?
Yes, 546 Butternut Ln does offer parking.
Does 546 Butternut Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Butternut Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Butternut Ln have a pool?
No, 546 Butternut Ln does not have a pool.
Does 546 Butternut Ln have accessible units?
No, 546 Butternut Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Butternut Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 Butternut Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Butternut Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 Butternut Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 546 Butternut Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity