4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive

4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, open floor plan home has stunning Laminate flooring throughout the whole house, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious closets that offer tons of storage space! Living room features gas log fireplace and TV left for tenant convenience. Beautiful kitchen with modern granite counter tops, back-splash, SS appliances, and eat in area. Spacious master bedroom with on-suite. Laundry located on the 2nd floor, washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Large fenced in back yard with patio area. Conveniently located to all major Highways, Shopping Centers, and Parks! Owner requires tenants to have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have any available units?
4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have?
Some of 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive offers parking.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have a pool?
No, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
