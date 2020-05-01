4204 Lawrence Daniel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, open floor plan home has stunning Laminate flooring throughout the whole house, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious closets that offer tons of storage space! Living room features gas log fireplace and TV left for tenant convenience. Beautiful kitchen with modern granite counter tops, back-splash, SS appliances, and eat in area. Spacious master bedroom with on-suite. Laundry located on the 2nd floor, washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Large fenced in back yard with patio area. Conveniently located to all major Highways, Shopping Centers, and Parks! Owner requires tenants to have renters insurance.