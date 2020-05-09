All apartments in Stallings
Stallings, NC
158 Clydesdale Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

158 Clydesdale Ct

158 Clydesdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

158 Clydesdale Court, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Highly sought after, end unit, three bedroom / 3 bath townhome with a one car garage. Wood flooring on the main. Kitchen showcases all stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. One bedroom downstairs with master, laundry, loft and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy nights with the fireplace in the large family room. Tile on bathroom floors, granite counters in kitchen. Pool access, lawn care, washer & dryer included.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have any available units?
158 Clydesdale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 158 Clydesdale Ct have?
Some of 158 Clydesdale Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Clydesdale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
158 Clydesdale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Clydesdale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct offers parking.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have a pool?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct has a pool.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have accessible units?
No, 158 Clydesdale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Clydesdale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Clydesdale Ct has units with air conditioning.

