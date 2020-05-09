158 Clydesdale Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Highly sought after, end unit, three bedroom / 3 bath townhome with a one car garage. Wood flooring on the main. Kitchen showcases all stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. One bedroom downstairs with master, laundry, loft and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy nights with the fireplace in the large family room. Tile on bathroom floors, granite counters in kitchen. Pool access, lawn care, washer & dryer included.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.