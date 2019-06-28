1516 Sunflower Field Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Well maintained beautiful home located in the quaint neighborhood of Fairhaven. Wood flooring throughout the lower level, large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite counters, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances opens out to the large and bright living room. Office located just off the dining room with french doors that can be closed off to the rest of the house. Full bathroom and bedroom located on main level, four additional bedrooms located upstairs with large bonus room. Laundry room located on upper level outside master bedroom, washer and dryer to remain. Oversized master bedroom walk in closet, large garden soaking tub, two sinks and separate shower. Large back yard is fully fenced in. This property won't last long.