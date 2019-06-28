All apartments in Stallings
1516 Sunflower Field Place

1516 Sunflower Field Place
Location

1516 Sunflower Field Place, Stallings, NC 28104
Fairhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Well maintained beautiful home located in the quaint neighborhood of Fairhaven. Wood flooring throughout the lower level, large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite counters, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances opens out to the large and bright living room. Office located just off the dining room with french doors that can be closed off to the rest of the house. Full bathroom and bedroom located on main level, four additional bedrooms located upstairs with large bonus room. Laundry room located on upper level outside master bedroom, washer and dryer to remain. Oversized master bedroom walk in closet, large garden soaking tub, two sinks and separate shower. Large back yard is fully fenced in. This property won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have any available units?
1516 Sunflower Field Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have?
Some of 1516 Sunflower Field Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Sunflower Field Place currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Sunflower Field Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Sunflower Field Place pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Sunflower Field Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Sunflower Field Place offers parking.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Sunflower Field Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have a pool?
No, 1516 Sunflower Field Place does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have accessible units?
No, 1516 Sunflower Field Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Sunflower Field Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Sunflower Field Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Sunflower Field Place does not have units with air conditioning.
