Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly pool

1448 Stonedown Lane #13 Available 04/27/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Town Home - This three bedroom town home in Matthews is a must-see! The home offers a kitchen with granite counter tops and pantry closet, dining room, living room with fireplace, two and a half bathrooms and three bedrooms with a master on the first floor.



Located across the street from the community pool!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane 704-281-6096.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4683044)