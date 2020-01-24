1049 Woodglen Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Fabulous townhome in Matthews!! - Walk right into your living area complete with gas fireplace and new ceiling fan. Dining area leads into updated kitchen with custom backsplash, granite counters and updated appliances. Upstairs you have three bedrooms. The master has vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom. Laundry is upstairs and washer/dryer are included. Home also has a detached garage and storage unit out back. Community is very close to I-485, Grocery store, restaurants, banks and more. Community pool, large and small dog park, playground and walking trails! Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5093800)