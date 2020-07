Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely Ranch home in desirable Fairfield Plantation with huge oak trees for shade in the warm southern days, full brick. Open living room and dining room with unique parquet flooring. Kitchen with SS appliances beautiful tile back splash with breakfast area. Master Suite with attached bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms. New Vinyl Plank Flooring and carpet in some areas of the house. Freshly painted and ready for you to call home Contact Prism Properties for an appointment. www.prismpd.com