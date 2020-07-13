/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Pine Forest
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Pine Forest
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1236 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Pine Forest
The Heritage at Fort Bragg
1166 Pine Knoll Dr, Spring Lake, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1135 sqft
Discover your new apartment at The Heritage at Fort Bragg. This community is located on Pine Knoll Dr. in Spring Lake. At The Heritage at Fort Bragg, you'll have access to top amenities and features.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Pine Forest
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Pine Forest
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$821
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD
1817 Sardonyx Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
- 1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD-KAREN LAKES CONDOS. RENT $725.00. SD $725.00- 1200+SQ/FT. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM GAS LOG FIREPLACE, OVEN/RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL.W/D CONN. CARPET/VINYL FLOORS.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
180 Watchman Lane
180 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
Two-story home located in The Manors at Lexington Plantation. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Floors include hardwood, carpet, and vinyl. Kitchen features granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1817 Sardonyx Road
1817 Sardonyx Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD-KAREN LAKES CONDOS. RENT $725.00. SD $725.00- 1200+SQ/FT. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM GAS LOG FIREPLACE, OVEN/RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL.W/D CONN. CARPET/VINYL FLOORS.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
351 Maplewood Drive
351 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2480 sqft
Great find! This beautiful 3 Bedroom +Finished bonus area home is located in the gated community of CAROLINA LAKES.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104
2645 Mcarthur Landing Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1460 sqft
Luxury Condo with Bells & Whistles for $1075 on the Northern Side of Fayetteville! - This luxe condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Living room with fireplace & back patio, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & eat-in
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
932 Westland Ridge Road
932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1) Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.
1 of 8
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
126 London Court
126 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
1080 sqft
This apartment has been rented. It is still available for showings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
372-5 Bubblecreek Court
372 Bubble Creek Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
372-5 Bubblecreek-Call Margeret 910-527-5345 - End unit with hardwood flooring in family room, foyer & dining room. Washer & Dryer included. . No yard work. Just come home & relax.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
210 Watchmen Lane
210 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1687 sqft
This amazing Lexington Plantation Home offers 4 bedrooms, one of which is an oversized bonus room with double closets, and 2.5 bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
573 Century Drive
573 Century Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
-Beautiful home located on a dead end street in Lexington Plantation. This home features an open concept with a large living room, kitchen & formal dining. Kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances & an island.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Westover
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Terry Sanford
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,271
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Accessible Apartments
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NC