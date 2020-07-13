/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
158 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Pine Forest
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Pine Forest
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1236 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Pine Forest
The Heritage at Fort Bragg
1166 Pine Knoll Dr, Spring Lake, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1135 sqft
Discover your new apartment at The Heritage at Fort Bragg. This community is located on Pine Knoll Dr. in Spring Lake. At The Heritage at Fort Bragg, you'll have access to top amenities and features.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Pine Forest
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest
701 Freda Ct.
701 Freda Court, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1296 sqft
701 Freda Ct. Available 07/14/20 701 Freda Ct. Spring Lake, NC 28390 Coming Soon! - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with large fenced in back yard! Sits on corner lot in cul-de-sac and within minutes to Ft. Bragg. Small pets negotiable upon owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
10 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Pine Forest
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$821
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
122 London Court
122 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
This Apartment Home is Model home, but You Could Rent One Like It! This apartment home is a Model Home, but we are leasing for April for one very similar! Contact the office for more details! This property allows self guided viewing without an
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Mosswood Lane
708 Mosswood Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
708 Mosswood Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath For Rent ! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. All new carpets and paint throughout home. Short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westover
7128 Ashwood Cir
7128 Ashwood Circle, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1628 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - This 4-Bed Room 2-Bath Room Ranch style home is nestled in an established neighborhood on a quiet Cul-de-sac! Easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB, shopping, restaurants, and more! This 1628 square
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD
1817 Sardonyx Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
- 1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD-KAREN LAKES CONDOS. RENT $725.00. SD $725.00- 1200+SQ/FT. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM GAS LOG FIREPLACE, OVEN/RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL.W/D CONN. CARPET/VINYL FLOORS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1190 Wrenwood (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate 2 bed/ 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 Tryon Drive Unit 8
1909 Tryon Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
2 Bedoom Duplex in Fayetteville - *2 WEEKS FREE* This property may not last long. This is a great starter place for your family. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Pets may be allowed with owner approval.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westover
1327 Fraser Dr
1327 Fraser Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$980
1228 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the Summerhill subdivision. Kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Formal dining room. Den with fireplace. Fenced in back yard and a single car garage. Pet friendly upon owner approval.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
180 Watchman Lane
180 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
Two-story home located in The Manors at Lexington Plantation. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Floors include hardwood, carpet, and vinyl. Kitchen features granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1960 Jacks Ford
1960 Jacks Ford Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
Great room with fireplace, walk in closest, fenced yard, large front porch, close to post. Pet Friendly. TEXT HPM1346 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Lofton Dr
155 Lofton Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
155 Lofton Dr Available 08/15/20 Great home for entertaining! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Kinwood subdivision right off of Ramsey! Home has a spectacular living room with hardwood floors, a loft area and beautiful fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Buckman Drive
80 Buckman Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2570 sqft
80 Buckman Drive Available 08/03/20 Stunning 3 Story Home with Beautiful Master Bath - Fabulous 3-story home with features a spacious floor plan! Approximately 2,500 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
363 Asheford Way
363 Asheford Way, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
363 Asheford Way Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN CAMERON! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is EVERYTHING you need! The home has a finished Bonus Room with an office.
Similar Pages
Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Accessible Apartments
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NC