1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terry Sanford
17 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
7 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
122 London Court
122 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
This Apartment Home is Model home, but You Could Rent One Like It! This apartment home is a Model Home, but we are leasing for April for one very similar! Contact the office for more details! This property allows self guided viewing without an
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4212 Deadwyler Drive
4212 Deadwyler Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA Apartment & Workshop, W&D includes Utilities & Internet Broker Owned - Country atmosphere off McArthur Rd. Great location - 450 SQ FT 2nd story Living space plus 450 SQ FT storage and workshop area on 1st floor.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
4929-4921 Galveston Drive
4929 Galveston Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All NEW flooring, paint, and NEW appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to the All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: 2 per unit, breed restrictions,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
702 Dashland Drive
702 Dashland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All new flooring, paint, and new appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: limit 2, breed restrictions and 20 lbs
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Douglas Byrd
3 Units Available
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$679
761 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
645 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,063
971 sqft
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terry Sanford
11 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
565 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
766 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
831 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Westover
50 Units Available
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Fayetteville
9 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
623 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
