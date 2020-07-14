All apartments in Sneads Ferry
Sneads Ferry, NC
607 Riva Ridge Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

607 Riva Ridge Road

607 Riva Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

607 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Awesome, like-new, three bedroom home with HUGE 14x24 bonus room! Brand new paint throughout and brand new carpet upstairs! Tile in wet areas, and hardwood floors in dining and living rooms. Attached garage with automatic garage door openers and freshly painted floors and walls, 125 square feet of rockin' chair front porch, and a 12x12 wood deck, both with fresh paint! Privacy fenced backyard in the Escoba Bay community, featuring a boat ramp/dock, a community pool, and clubhouse! Pets under 50lbs. only will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have any available units?
607 Riva Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sneads Ferry, NC.
What amenities does 607 Riva Ridge Road have?
Some of 607 Riva Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Riva Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
607 Riva Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Riva Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Riva Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 607 Riva Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Riva Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 607 Riva Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 607 Riva Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Riva Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Riva Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Riva Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
