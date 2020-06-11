115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06.

Amenities

Quiet Neighborhood! Historic District Apartments!



RENT IS WEEKLY! $150 Wifi, Cable TV, Gas, Water, Electric, and on site Laundry mate included.



To Apply: Goexodushomes.com



To view the property we first need to verify your income. Please fax email your proof of income (last 4 pay stubs, bank statement, ect) to: 919-774-0555 or email us at Exodusrealtysanford@gmail.com. You must make at least 3 times the rent. You will need a rental reference from current landlord and you must be employed for a minimum of six months. 1 Yr. lease commitment. Provide proof of renters insurance. $35 application fee required which includes credit and criminal checks for each applicant over age 18.



No pets.



Go to: Goexodushomes.com for online application and view other listings.

Half a mile from downtown Sanford. Quiet neighborhood.