All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like
115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, NC
/
115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06

115 Hillcrest Dr · (919) 774-4922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Hillcrest Dr, Sanford, NC 27330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Quiet Neighborhood! Historic District Apartments!

RENT IS WEEKLY! $150 Wifi, Cable TV, Gas, Water, Electric, and on site Laundry mate included.

To Apply: Goexodushomes.com

To view the property we first need to verify your income. Please fax email your proof of income (last 4 pay stubs, bank statement, ect) to: 919-774-0555 or email us at Exodusrealtysanford@gmail.com. You must make at least 3 times the rent. You will need a rental reference from current landlord and you must be employed for a minimum of six months. 1 Yr. lease commitment. Provide proof of renters insurance. $35 application fee required which includes credit and criminal checks for each applicant over age 18.

No pets.

Go to: Goexodushomes.com for online application and view other listings.
Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Microwave, Refrigerator
Half a mile from downtown Sanford. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have any available units?
115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, NC.
What amenities does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have?
Some of 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 offer parking?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have a pool?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have accessible units?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Hillcrest Dr, Apt 06 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sanford 3 BedroomsSanford Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State UniversityMeredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill