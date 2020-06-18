2304 S Main Street

Amenities

Looking for commercial rental space with lots of possibilities? Look no further - this building offers a perfect location sitting right on US Hwy 29 in Salisbury, NC - minutes from I-85 with easy access! Rental sizes range from 140 sf to 840 sf - offices can be combined for a negotiated rental price. Some offices are private with interior access only. Also, has a retail space with private entrance available with reception area, private offices and bath. Rentals for offices under 200 sf will be $200/mnth, offices 201 to 250sf will be $250/mnth, offices 251 to 300sf will be $300/mnth. Offices that are connected will be negotiated with landlord. Utilities are not part of rental amount. These will be prorated based on office space size. Building offers security system. Call today to schedule an appt to see your new office!