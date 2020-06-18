All apartments in Salisbury
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:02 PM

2304 S Main Street

2304 South Main Street · (704) 433-2582
Location

2304 South Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28147

Price and availability

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Looking for commercial rental space with lots of possibilities? Look no further - this building offers a perfect location sitting right on US Hwy 29 in Salisbury, NC - minutes from I-85 with easy access! Rental sizes range from 140 sf to 840 sf - offices can be combined for a negotiated rental price. Some offices are private with interior access only. Also, has a retail space with private entrance available with reception area, private offices and bath. Rentals for offices under 200 sf will be $200/mnth, offices 201 to 250sf will be $250/mnth, offices 251 to 300sf will be $300/mnth. Offices that are connected will be negotiated with landlord. Utilities are not part of rental amount. These will be prorated based on office space size. Building offers security system. Call today to schedule an appt to see your new office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 S Main Street have any available units?
2304 S Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salisbury, NC.
Is 2304 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2304 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2304 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 2304 S Main Street offer parking?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 2304 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2304 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 S Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
