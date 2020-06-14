106 Annie Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant. 1 to 2 pets allowed (cats must be neutered) with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). Owner may allow more than 1 single. Electric: JOEMC; Water: ONWASA.WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.