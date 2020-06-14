All apartments in Richlands
106 Annie Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

106 Annie Road

106 Annie Road · (910) 353-5100
Location

106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC 28574

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant. 1 to 2 pets allowed (cats must be neutered) with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). Owner may allow more than 1 single. Electric: JOEMC; Water: ONWASA.WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Annie Road have any available units?
106 Annie Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Annie Road have?
Some of 106 Annie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Annie Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 Annie Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Annie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Annie Road is pet friendly.
Does 106 Annie Road offer parking?
Yes, 106 Annie Road does offer parking.
Does 106 Annie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Annie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Annie Road have a pool?
No, 106 Annie Road does not have a pool.
Does 106 Annie Road have accessible units?
No, 106 Annie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Annie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Annie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Annie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Annie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
