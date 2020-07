Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large home with lots of features. Living room opens out to large deck and fenced yard. Huge master with vaulted ceiling. Secondary rooms have trey or vaulted ceilings. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.