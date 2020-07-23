/
/
edgecombe county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:41 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Edgecombe County, NC📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1616 Vernon Rd.
1616 Vernon Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5980386)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Main St
305 Main Street, Speed, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
40000 sqft
RTO 40K feet Mixed Loft 1 Hour to RDCH Triangle - Property Id: 77543 Available 7/01/2020 This mixed use building with legal loft caretakers apartment is located in a opportunity zone and is great place to start and run or expand a business
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1557 Harper Street
1557 Harper Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$495
832 sqft
2 Bedroom House - ***Showings available 7 days per week!*** Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: New vinyl floor, hardwood floors refinished, interior painted Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer connection only,
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1608 Lynne Avenue
1608 Lynne Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Cute and quaint home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Appliances provided upon move in: Stove and Refrigerator. Central HVAC. Washer and dryer connections. Utilities: City of Rocky Mount.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1301 Leggett Rd. - 12
1301 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
910 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment features: * A lovely kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances * Washer and dryer connections * Vinyl flooring and carpet Renovated in 2017-2018
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1400 Eastern Avenue
1400 Eastern Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Very spacious home with an eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, fireplace in the family room, fenced in backyard, Lease restrictions: Minimum Credit Score- 600, criminal background check & Rental history.
Results within 1 mile of Edgecombe County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
400 Dexter Street
400 Dexter Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
841 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath detached home with open living room & kitchen layout. Stove, refrigerator, and inside washer/dryer are included. Central HVAC with gas heat. No smokers. No pets. No Section 8 Accepted. Tenant pays for utilities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Bishops Row
112 Alabaster Way
112 Alabaster Way, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute as a button 3 bedroom/2 bath home that has just been renovated. New paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas. Energy-efficient windows and energy-efficient LED lighting.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Homes
1305 Fairway Terrace
1305 Fairway Terrace, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome on the golf course at Northgreen. Nice rear covered patio. Carpet and tile flooring. Stove and dishwasher included. Refrigerator provided, but not warranted. Great closet space with spacious bedrooms. Central heat and air.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Russell Street
1115 Russell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
undefined
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Arrington Avenue - 510
506 Arrington Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bed / 1 bath with modern appliances, new flooring, new counter tops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up. On a quiet street close to amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Homes
152 Butternut Court
152 Butternut Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1512 sqft
Updated townhome with privacy fenced back yard. New paint and flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Edgecombe County
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunters Park
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens, a porch/balcony and ceiling fans. Online payments for resident convenience. Easy access to I-95. Near Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Amherst Rd.
3100 Amherst Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5970494)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Irene Court
141 Irene Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930968)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Rosebud Drive
1117 Rosebud Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE4641390)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Winders Creek Drive
42 Winders Creed Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
42 Winders Creek Drive - 2Bd/1.5Ba (2) story Town House (End Unit). Bedrooms on 2nd Floor. Carpet and Vinyl Floors. HVAC. Fireplace. Appliances included in Lease: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer combo.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Greenwood Avenue
101 Greenwood Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
Great 2 Story, 2BR/1.5 BA Apartment. Living room, eat-in kitchen. Rear Patio, washer and dryer connections. Central heat and air unit. Dishwasher and range are provided. Includes water, sewer and yard maintenance. Deposit $595, rent $595.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 Memory Lane
1421 Memory Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bed / 1 Bath. Hook-ups for washer and dryer. Hardwoods in dining room. Central gas pack HVAC. Dishwasher. Refrigerator included, but not warrantied. Rents for $795 a month. One year lease. $1,590 Security Deposit. NO PETS.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
105 S Maple Street
105 South Maple Street, Oak City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Available early August 2020. 105 S. Maple Street Bloomington Indiana. On the main level is the Living room........great light. Beyond is the large, well equipped kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Edgecombe County
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
278 Regency Drive
278 Regency Drive, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1467 sqft
Rare Rental in Nashville, NC - ***Showings available 7 days per week*** ***New stove, new dishwasher and other cosmetic upgrades not yet complete*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Edgecombe County area include Craven Community College, Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Pitt Community College, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Greenville, Suffolk, Wake Forest, and Garner have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCGreenville, NCSuffolk, VAWake Forest, NCGarner, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCKinston, NCSouth Hill, VABrices Creek, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCWashington, NC