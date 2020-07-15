All apartments in Piney Green
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

516 New Hanover Trail

516 New Hanover Trail · No Longer Available
Location

516 New Hanover Trail, Piney Green, NC 28544

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
516 New Hanover Trail Available 07/31/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Fenced in Back Yard, Pets Not Allowed. - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Living room has a fireplace that is perfect for those cool nights. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and a garden tub and duel vanities in the master bath. The back yard is fenced in with a covered patio. No Pets. This is a must see, so make an appointment today with your agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 New Hanover Trail have any available units?
516 New Hanover Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 516 New Hanover Trail have?
Some of 516 New Hanover Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 New Hanover Trail currently offering any rent specials?
516 New Hanover Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 New Hanover Trail pet-friendly?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail offer parking?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not offer parking.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail have a pool?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not have a pool.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail have accessible units?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 New Hanover Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 New Hanover Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
