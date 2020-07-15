413 Cyrus Thompson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cool on Cyrus Thompson - This stunning 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Towne Pointe has tons of space! The 1 floor features a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace, and an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom is also on the main floor, along with an on suite bathroom with double vanity and large walk in closet. All 4 bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and are quite spacious. Enjoy your evenings on your covered back patio while over looking your fenced in back yard. Call your broker today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5902442)