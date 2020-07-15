All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
413 Cyrus Thompson Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

413 Cyrus Thompson Drive

413 Cyrus Thompson Drive · (910) 989-3351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

413 Cyrus Thompson Drive, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cool on Cyrus Thompson - This stunning 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Towne Pointe has tons of space! The 1 floor features a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace, and an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom is also on the main floor, along with an on suite bathroom with double vanity and large walk in closet. All 4 bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and are quite spacious. Enjoy your evenings on your covered back patio while over looking your fenced in back yard. Call your broker today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5902442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have any available units?
413 Cyrus Thompson Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have?
Some of 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Cyrus Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 413 Cyrus Thompson Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Piney Green Apartments with ParkingPiney Green Dog Friendly Apartments
Piney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NC
Morehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NC
Winterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity