All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like
225 Boyington Place Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
225 Boyington Place Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

225 Boyington Place Rd

225 Boyington Place Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Boyington Place Rd, Piney Green, NC 28544

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhouse Near Everything - Property Id: 314155

This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath downstairs. First floor includes all LVP flooring throughout. Living room and bedrooms include ceiling fans for your enjoyment and home also comes with washer and dryer.. All Kitchen appliance are modern, the exterior has stone accents and a beautifully fenced in backyard with wonderful landscape..You don't want to miss this. Experience Carolina living at its finest. Minutes from Camp Lejeune, shopping and entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314155
Property Id 314155

(RLNE5907700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have any available units?
225 Boyington Place Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
Is 225 Boyington Place Rd currently offering any rent specials?
225 Boyington Place Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Boyington Place Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Boyington Place Rd is pet friendly.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd offer parking?
No, 225 Boyington Place Rd does not offer parking.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Boyington Place Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have a pool?
No, 225 Boyington Place Rd does not have a pool.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have accessible units?
No, 225 Boyington Place Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Boyington Place Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Boyington Place Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Boyington Place Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Piney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiney Green Apartments with ParkingPiney Green Dog Friendly ApartmentsPiney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College